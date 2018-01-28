Mosta punish erratic Rainbows

Goalkeeper Andreas Vella of Mosta claims the ball in the penalty area. Photo: Jonathan Borg

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

MOSTA 1

Mansi 44

Mosta needed a first-half goal from Davide Mansi to see off lowly Tarxien Rainbows and and strengthen their place in mid-table.

Scoring chances were few and far between in the first 45 minutes with Tarxien enjoying two clear chances ten minutes from the break.

On 37 minutes, Mansi failed to cut out Matteo Desira Buttigieg cross and the unmarked Samba Tounkara fired incredibly over.

A minute later, Matthew Spiteri did brilliantly to win possession just outside the area and served James Brincat who saw his effort parried away by goalkeeper Andreas Vella and from the rebound Matar Dieye incredibly hit wide.

The Rainbows paid dearly for these misses as a minute from the break, Mansi rose above his marker to connect to Thomas Veronese’s corner-kick and his dipping header finished into the roof of the net.

On the hour, the Rainbows were unlucky not to pull a goal back when Matthew Spiteri’s low drive was deflected goalwards by Dieye but his effort came off the bar.

Twenty minutes into the second half, goalkeeper Vella came to Mosta’s rescue when he charged out of his goal to somehow keep out Brincat’s effort.

At the other end, Mosta came close to a second when Massimo Sammartino’s shot looked to have the better of Vella but Ebiabowei Baker was on hand to clear the ball away.

BOV Player of the match: Thomas Veronese (Mosta).