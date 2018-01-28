Hibs fend off Gżira

Clayton Failla reacts after putting Hibernians ahead against Gżira United. Photo: Jonathan Borg

HIBERNIANS 2

Failla 5

Moreira 52

GŻIRA UNITED 0

Hibernians boosted their hopes of a top-three finish when they scored a goal in each half to overcome Gżira United.

Prior to the match, Moises Avila Perez, the Gżira skipper, and members of the Hibs Ultras presented a bouqet of flowers to family members of Maroons follower Daniel D’Amato who passed away last week.

Hibs were off to a flier and they took the lead after five minutes when Johann Bezzina nodded the ball into the path of Clayton Failla who hit a low drive that had the better of goalkeeper Justin Haber.

Gżira tried to hit back and on 23 minutes Harun Garba's shot was saved by Andrew Hogg.

Gżira continued to peg Hibs in their own half and on 29 minutes Garba picked the spriting Okoye who entered the area but his shot hit the side-netting.

The Paolites were playing a dangerous game when opting to administer their advantage and they were almost made to pay on 43 minutes.

Avila Perez found Okoye inside the area and the Nigerian nodded the ball towards Garba who, however, was anticipated by Andrei Agius from routine distance.

The second half produced a carbon copy opening to the first when Hibs hit the target on their first attemp.

They won a free-kick some 35 metres out and Georgi Gorizia’s dipping cross was met by Joao Moreira who headed the ball past the diving Haber.

Hibs lost Moreira to injury on 67 minutes but his replacement Jorginho soon came to the fore two minutes later when in a quick break he put clear Degabriele whose angled drive flashed wide.

Gżira finally threatened on 76 minutes when Cohen picked Samb who however fired over from routine distance.

Seven minutes from time, Jorginho again set up Degabriele with an open chance but the Malta U-21 striker fired just wide with only Haber to beat.