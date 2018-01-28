Bayern overcome dreadful start to hit five

Bayern Munich’s Sandro Wagner celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule and David Alaba.

Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich hit back after falling two goals behind in 12 minutes to hammer Hoffenheim 5-2 and stay on course for a sixth successive league title.

Hoffenheim threatened to hand Bayern their first home league defeat of the season as they made a flying start at the Allianz Arena.

Mark Uth put Hoffenheim ahead from a rebound after Serge Gnabry saw his penalty saved by Sven Ulreich, then Gnabry added the second with a low shot from outside the area.

But it turned out to be a false alarm for the Bavarians who were level before the half hour mark as Robert Lewandowksi diverted Joshua Kimmich's shot into the net before Jerome Boateng headed in from a corner.

Bayern, who have 50 points from 20 games and a 16-point lead over Schalke 04, cruised home with second half goals from Kingsley Coman, Arturo Vidal and Sandro Wagner.