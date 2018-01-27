New Judicial Vicar for Metropolitan Tribunal

Rev. Brendan Gatt has been appointed the new Judicial Vicar for the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Malta.

Fr Brendan was born in 1978 and received his primary and secondary education at De La Salle College. In 1997 he entered the Archbishop’s Seminary in Rabat, whilst studying Philosophy and Theology at the University of Malta.

As part of his seminary formation, during the academic year 1999-2000, he spent six months working as a journalist and producer with RTK Radio in Malta, and another six months gaining pastoral experience in Louisiana, the US.

He was ordained to the priesthood in June 2004 and in September of the same year was assigned by Archbishop Joseph Mercieca to pursue further studies in Canon Law at the Pontificia Università Gregoriana in Rome.

In June 2007 he obtained a Licentiate in Canon Law. Following this, he enrolled in the Gregorian University’s specialised Diploma course in Canonical Jurisprudence which he successfully concluded in 2009.

Between 2011 and 2014, Fr Brendan served as judge in the Ecclesiastical Tribunal of the Diocese of Gozo, among other posts.

Throughout these years, Fr Brendan has also lent his pastoral assistance in various parishes and communities. Since 2014 he has served as assistant priest in the Msida Parish and between 2015 and 2016 he was also a member of the board of directors of RTK Radio.

He currently serves as the spiritual director of the National Service Committee of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Malta.