Less check-in desks at MIA between January and March

A number of check-in desks are being embellished over the next few weeks as Malta International Airport’s €12 million terminal reconfiguration project fast approaches completion.

This refurbishment will include the replacement of the collector conveyor belts positioned behind the old check-in desks, necessitating the phased hoarding up of the latter between January and March. In turn, this arrangement is expected to temporarily limit MIA's capacity to process passengers at check-in.

There will be major works scheduled to be carried out over the coming weeks within the check-in hall, an airport statement said on Saturday.



The collector conveyor belt replacement exercise forms part of a wider baggage handling system upgrade. The new system will furnish the airport with the possibility of extending the baggage conveyor belts further, so as to be able to efficiently handle more passengers and carry out terminal expansion developments in the future.



A complete power shut-down, planned for the early morning hours of February 8, will enable the replacement of the existent power supply system. While this shut-down will be executed during the airport’s quieter times, guests are advised that various parts of the terminal and outdoor lighting will be affected, while the airfield will not be impacted.



"Whilst the above-mentioned works are not expected to impact the passenger journey significantly, Malta International Airport would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by them. In addition, the airport reminds travellers to be at the terminal, at least, two hours before their flight."