Foreign film screenings

Trine Dyrholm in Nico, 1988 (2017).

The last two screenings of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) are taking place today and tomorrow at St James Cavalier, Valletta.

Today, the Swedish film Amateurs is being shown at 4pm. The 2018 picture, directed by Gabriela Pichler, is about a small Swedish community in desperate need of a fresh start. Hope rises when the German low-cost superstore Superbilly considers setting up business in the area, creating 500 new jobs.

The film, rated 12, will be shown in the original language with English subtitles.

Tomorrow, Nico, 1988 (2017), directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli, will be shown at 3pm. Now approaching 50, singer-songwriter Nico (Trine Dyrholm) leads a solitary low-key existence in Manchester, far from her 1960s glam days as a Warhol superstar and celebrated vocalist for cult band The Velvet Underground. Struggling with her demons and the consequences of a muddled life, she longs to rebuild a relationship with her son, whose custody she lost long ago.

The film, rated 15, will have English subtitles.

For more information and tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.