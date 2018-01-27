Sandro Zerafa

The sixth edition of the Valletta International Baroque Festival comes to an end today after two weeks of music.

The first event today is the concert titled Baroque Meets Jazz which will see France-based local guitarist Sandro Zerafa and friends performing at the Malta Maritime Museum at noon.

The festival will finish off at the Manoel Theatre this evening at 7.30pm where the Belgian early music group Huelgas Ensemble will perform in La Liberazione di Ruggiero, based on the comic opera in four scenes by Francesca Caccina, which was in turn based on Ludovico Ariosto’s Orlando Furioso. The first opera to be written by a woman was first performed in February 1625 in Florence.

www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt