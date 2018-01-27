X

Closing in:

Saturday, January 27, 2018, 11:45

A volatile diva

Sonya Yoncheva in the title role in Tosca.

Spazju Kreattiv is showing live the Met Opera’s performance of Tosca.

Puccini’s melodrama about a volatile diva, a sadistic police chief and an idealistic artist has offended and thrilled audiences for more than a century. The opera in three acts by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, is based on Victorien Sardou’s 1887 French-language dramatic play, La Tosca, a melodramatic piece set in Rome in June 1800, with the Kingdom of Naples’s control of Rome threatened by Napoleon’s invasion of Italy. It contains depictions of torture, murder and suicide, as well as some of Puccini’s best-known lyrical arias.

Taking part in this performance are Sonya Yoncheva in the lead role of Tosca, Vittorio Grigolo as Cavaradossi, Željko Lučić as Scarpia and Patrick Carfizzi as Sacristan.

The live broadcast will take place tomorrow at 7pm at St James Cavalier, Valletta. There will be encore screenings on February 1 at 7pm and February 18 at 2.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.

