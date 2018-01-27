A glimpse of Cézanne’s life
Eden Cinemas are once again showing the on-screen exhibition Cézanne – Portraits of a Life tomorrow at 3pm.
Featuring interviews with curators and experts from the National Portrait Gallery London, MoMA New York, National Gallery of Art Washington, and Musée d’Orsay Paris, and correspondence from the artist himself, the film takes audiences to the places where Paul Cézanne lived and worked and sheds light on the impressionist artist.
Cézanne – Portraits of a Life is being screened tomorrow at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s at 3pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt or call 2371 0400.
