Women's confederation hits out at Edwin Vassallo

The Malta Confederation of Women's Organisations (MCWO) has strongly criticised Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo after voting against a law on domestic violence on Tuesday.

"One in every four Maltese women suffer some form of violence. Shame that MP Edwin Vassallo voted against giving more rights and protection to vulnerable people," the confederation said.

“This Bill is not just about giving rights to women....families, children, partners and whole communities are affected by this terrible scourge in our society. It's hard to understand why any Member of Parliament would vote against giving protection and care to victims of domestic violence and rape," chairperson Lorraine Spiteri said.

"While making a claim that he is against any form of violence, voting against this Bill gives the message that Vassallo is in favour of domestic and gender-based violence. What kind of family values does he hold?”

The confederation called for more sensitivity and awareness on gender-related concepts by MPs.

The MCWO is an umbrella organisation that represents 12 organisations which collectively have around 24,000 female members.