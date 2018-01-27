Watch: Van overturns on the Mrieħel bypass
A van overturned on the Mrieħel bypass on Wednesday, but the incident left nobody injured.
The cause of the accident, which happened around 3pm, is not yet known.
With the help of police and passers-by, the vehicle was flipped back on its wheels from the centre strip it was resting on.
