Watch: 'Speak out to expose dangers of the right-wing'

With the rise of right-wing parties all over Europe, it is important to remember where extreme right beliefs could lead to, Birte Hewera told history students at the Junior College.

Dr Hewera, from the Yad Vashem International School for Holocaust Studies, was speaking ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.

Even Malta was affected in a way as Jewish people came here during the time of the Holocaust

But the Holocaust commemoration does not necessarily have to serve political aims only, she told Ġan Franġisk Abela school students at the workshop.

“Six million people were killed and there is no place where other people can go to mourn them – their remains were burnt and destroyed.

“We want to retell the stories of people who were killed in masses and whom we would otherwise never hear about. Every single one of these million stories is worth being told to give back dignity to these human beings,” she added.

Dr Hewera is based in Jerusalem, where she heads the international school’s section for central southern European countries, including Italy, Malta and Cyprus.

She was in Malta as part of an initiative organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.

Since its inception, the foundation has commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day each year as part of its remit to combat prejudice and hatred by fostering peace and well-being.

This year it commemorated the Holocaust at San Anton Palace where an interview with survivor and Anne Frank’s posthumous stepsister, Eva Schloss, was screened yesterday evening. A panel discussion and readings from Frank’s diary in Maltese and English were also held.

Over the past days, Dr Hewera has gone around local schools talking about the Holocaust to raise awareness of the subject

Asked how relevant the Holocaust story was to Maltese people, considering that it took place some 70 years ago elsewhere in Europe, she said the crime had an international dimension.

“It happened all over the continent, not just in Germany and even Malta was affected in a way as Jewish people came here during the time of the Holocaust.”

But is speaking about the genocide enough to change things around?

The Holocaust does not need to be an event to change things around. It shows us where right-wing opinions could lead, she said, adding that it was important to include holocaust awareness in school curricula.