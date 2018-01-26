Was policeman involved in by-passing checks acting alone?

Former police sergeant Mario Camenzuli.

Investigations into possible security breaches by a police sergeant at Malta International Airport have been widened amid growing suspicions that he was not acting alone.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that police sergeant Mario Camenzuli, 67, resigned after he was suspended and put on forced leave.

Mr Camenzuli, who was reinstated in the force soon after the Labour Party's return to power in 2013, was allegedly spotted on CCTV footage accompanying migrants arriving in Malta from countries outside the EU and by-passing passport and visa security checks, police sources said.

The sources said the investigations had now been widened.

“There might be others involved in some kind of migrants' racket and we are not excluding the possibility that other members of the force, or even former senior officers, were collaborating with Mr Camenzuli,” they added.

The sources indicated yesterday that Mr Camenzuli was expected to be arraigned to face criminal charges in court.

Times of Malta was also informed that, during investigations, the police interviewed officers stationed at the airport and also those responsible for the issue of travel visas.

A number of stamps used to mark passports on entry into the country were confiscated.

Arriving passengers can be subject to passport control depending on whether flying in from a Schengen country or not.

Schengen is an agreement among European States providing for the free movement of passengers. People flying between Schengen countries can travel without presenting their documents. However, passport control still applies to arrivals in Malta from non-Schengen States or those travelling between non-Schengen areas.