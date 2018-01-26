Two policemen injured as they try to restrain knife-wielding man

A policeman sustained fractures and a sergeant suffered slight injuries after they tried to restrain a knife-wielding man in Floriana on Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 9am at Vilhena Garden when it was alerted that a 23-year-old man was cutting grass with a knife.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit went to the scene and ordered him to drop the knife but their order was met with aggressive resistance.

The man, originally from Chad and residing at Marsa, resisted arrest, during which the two policemen were injured.

He was subsequently arrested. Police are investigating.