Ministry official suspended over bribery claims
Police called in to investigate
A government worker has been suspended amid allegations of bribery.
The Secretariat for Social Accommodation said a member of its staff had been suspended with immediate effect after allegations, backed by information, showing that this person may have solicited bribes.
The police have been called in to investigate.
No further details were made available.
