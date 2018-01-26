Marsa and Grand Harbour at risk - church commission

Marsa had a reputation for being polluted thnaks to the industrial activity there. File photo.

Marsa and the inner Grand Harbour area are at risk unless a proper master plan is drawn up, the Church Environment Commission warned, saying that it should reach its full potential in 'an environmentally, socially and economically sustainable manner in the best public interest'.

"During the second half of the 20th century, the area acquired a reputation as one of the most heavily polluted areas of the country. With the shrinking of activity around the dockyards, the closing down of the Marsa Shipbuilding Company, and most recently, the decommissioning of the old power station, new possibilities have been created for another great transformation

of the region ... which would enrich the quality of life and wellbeing of future generations," it said, adding a dire warning:

"Other possible future directions are rather less desirable, being driven by opportunistic ventures for short-term financial gain."

The commission said that the vast stretches of land formerly occupied by the Marsa Power Station and by Marsa Shipbuilding each enjoy long water frontages, with already established aligned piers and mooring facilities, which are 'valuable and inalienable public assets'.

It warned that a piecemeal approach - with irreversible decisions already taken - would lead to more mistakes.

"The demolition of the main turbine hall of Marsa Power Station B, when many were appealing for its preservation and sustainable reuse as an important element of industrial heritage, is one example," it said.

The commission referred to the negative impact of the new heavy industry in the form of oil-rig maintenance and the projected multilevel junction near the Addolorata Cemetery.

It criticised policies as "an exercise in accommodating specific interests

while promoting it in a glitzy fashion as if it has the common good at its heart" rather than focussing on green lungs, waterfronts dedicated to public enjoyment, and mixed uses including sustainable and affordable housing.

"In this respect, in the drawing up of the proposed Masterplan, one would do well to consult, amongst others, the commendable projects drawn up in 2016 by architecture and engineering students in the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta, featuring their vision for the area’s future."



