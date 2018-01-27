Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's EP comments

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has hit out at Justice Minister Owen Bonnici for having, in a European Parliament committee meeting on Thursday, sought to give the impression that the Opposition was backing the government.

Dr Bonnici yesterday addressed the Civil Liberties Committee, which discussed the rule of law in Malta.

Dr Delia said the minister conveniently forgot to tell the MEPs that the Opposition had demanded the resignation of the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General, or that it was calling for law changes to strengthen the nation's institutions.

Dr Delia said a proper debate should be held in parliament on how the damage currently being caused to Malta by the government could be repaired.

And if Dr Bonnici wanted what was good for Malta, he should ensure that that senior officials under investigation were removed from their posts.

The minister needed to understand that it was the government's actions which were harming Malta, and not the PN, when it condemned what was happening.

Dr Delia reiterated comments he made earlier this week that the PN is firmly against the EU triggering Article 7, which would deny Malta its voting rights in the EU. They would have a huge detrimental impact on Malta, he said.