Concerns over unexploded war bombs are ‘amateurish’ - minister

Concerns that unexploded World War Two bombs could be a serious risk factor when laying the planned Malta-Sicily gas pipeline were described as "amateurish" by the Energy Minister.

“I don't think Malta was the only bombed place on earth... First they said the gas tanker could explode and now that World War Two bombs might blow up the pipeline,” Joe Mizzi said.

The minister was speaking during a news conference in which it was announced that the EU had accepted Malta's application for the partial funding for studies in connection with the €322 million project scheduled for completion in 2024.

Malta has been granted €3.7 million under the Connecting Europe programme, which is nearly half the cost of all the studies.

One of the studies will comprise a marine survey along the 151 kilometre route of this gas link between Delimara and Gela in Sicily.

Malta Today recently reported that planners were warned on the possible risks posed by unexploded World War Two bombs, saying this should entail a risk assessment study.

Asked for his reaction, the Energy Minister played down such concerns, insisting the studies would be very comprehensive.

"Trying to instill such doubts is very amateurish and the studies which will be carried out will be going in great detail."

Apart from the marine surveys, the studies will also focus on the environmental impacts, the manner in which to handle the procurement process as well as Malta's bid to seek EU funding for the project itself.

The studies are earmarked to be completed by 2020, and works on the project which are estimated to take between 24 and 36 months, could start that same year.