Prosa's late strike saves City

Miguel Alba (left) of Valletta outmuscles Sliema Wanderers' Michele Sansone. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

VALLETTA 1

Prosa 82

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Scerri 14

Valletta's title aspirations suffered a blow as they could not go beyond a 1-1 draw against Sliema Wanderers on Friday.

Albert Prosa came to City's rescue as the Estonian striker grabbed a late equaliser to earn Valletta a point that moves them level with Balzan who, however, face Ħamrun Spartans on Sunday.

Sliema were off to a flying start and they took the lead after 15 minutes.

Mathias Muchardi’s cross found the unmarked Mark Scerri inside the area and the Sliema skipper headed the ball past Henry Bonello.

Valletta responded on 26 minutes when Miguel Alba hit a firm drive that was parried away by Glenn Zammit, Kyrian Nwoko was first to the rebound and fed Enmy Pena Beltre who fired over.

Valletta finally threatened on 41 minutes when Matteo Piciollo cut to the inside from the left but his drive flashed past the upright.

Sliema should have doubed their lead on 55 minutes, Muchardi outmuscled his marker and fed Temile who hit a rasping drive that was somehow turned to a corner by Bonello.

Two minutes later, Doncic withdrew the subdued Alba and roped in Prosa as he looked to add more firepower.

But despite these changes, the Citizens were still struggling to penetrate and were forced to continue to try their luck from the distance.

On 64 minutes, Zammit did well to dive to right to push away Piciollo’s shot.

Valletta continued to pile up the pressure and they finally found the breakthrough eight minutes from time.

Zerafa’s dipping cross was met by Saleh who nodded the ball into the path of substitue Albert Prosa who stabbed the ball home.

Valletta looked to have got the winner a minute from time when Prosa bundled the ball into the net but the ‘goal’ was annulled for a foul on Zammit as the stalemate prevailed.

BOV Player of the match: Mathias Muchardi (Sliema Wanderers).