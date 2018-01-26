Live: Football transfer news and rumours - January 26

Jamie Vardy is committed to stay at Leicester despite being linked with a move away.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

2.20pm Chelsea left-back Baba Abdul Rahman has passed his medical with Schalke and his return to the club on loan should be confirmed imminently, reports Kicker.

Spartak Moscow have confirmed the signing of Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic on loan from Serie A side Napoli.

1.40pm Spartak Moscow have officially confirmed they’ve signed Nikola Maksimovic on loan from Napoli.

The centre-back flew to Russia for his medical this week, and he has now put pen to paper on a six-month deal with Massimo Carrera’s side.

“FC Spartak Moscow and the Italian club Napoli have agreed on a loan for 29-year-old Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic,” Spartak confirmed on their official website.

“The loan agreement with the player runs until June 30, 2018.”

1.15pm Striker Alex Fisher is set to depart Motherwell and sign for Yeovil in time for a potential debut against Manchester United, Press Association Sport understands.

The 27-year-old is set to go head-to-head with United tonight, days after Motherwell's parody of the Old Trafford club's Alexis Sanchez signing video went viral with several million views on social media.

"Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club & the vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit."

- Wenger on Ozil



1.00pm Arsene Wenger is confident Mesut Ozil will sign a new contract at Arsenal.

12.35pm Zenit St Petersburg have joined the chase to sign Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan, reports Marca.

Gaitan, who hasn’t played for Atleti since the end of November, is surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano and a number of sides have registered their interest in the Argentinian.

Swansea City, Watford, Southampton, Monterrey, Boca Juniors, Inter, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon have all enquired about him.

12.20pm Newcastle have had a second bid knocked back by Feyenoord for Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

Reports say that the second bid was for £15m but the Dutch club are holding out for at least £20m.

Rafa Benitez is desperate to add a striker before the deadline on Wednesday.

12.10pm Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has played down reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The 31-year-old, who in the summer of 2016 turned down the chance to join Arsenal, has this month been linked with Everton and reigning Premier League champions Chelsea.

When asked about the speculation, he said: "Who have I been linked with today? Chelsea, they've been linked with everybody haven't they?

"You just have to take things like this with a pinch of salt, it's just rumours. Usually it all gets started by someone throwing a few quid on it at the bookies.

"I'm a Leicester player and I'm just concentrating on Leicester until the club tell me otherwise and we will be looking to progress to the next round of the cup."

11.37pm Chelsea are running out of patience with Edin Dzeko, Emerson Palmieri and Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Initially there was meant to be a double deal for €55-60m, but Dzeko’s contract demands caused issues and then the Giallorossi raised their expectations too.

According to Sky Sport Italia, there have been small nudges forward today, but time and patience is running out.

The transfer deadline is on January 31 and the Premier League champions won’t hang around for much longer.

11.18pm West Ham want to sign Tom Cairney and are willing to pay £15m for the Fulham captain, according to Sky sources.

Fulham do not want to sell the midfielder and have said no key players will leave this month.

The Cottagers signed Cairney from Blackburn Rovers for £3m in the summer of 2015.

10.44pm Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud will not be moving to Borussia Dortmund in any capacity in January, according to Sky sources.

10.12pm Neymar remains “very, very happy” at Paris Saint-Germain, a source close to the player has told Sky Sports News.

The revelations follow reports the world’s most expensive signing is already looking to leave the club, despite joining in a record £198m move from Barcelona less than six months ago.

Claims that Neymar is unhappy at PSG have been dismissed as “nonsense” by the source.

9.32pm Brendan Rodgers has stressed Moussa Dembele is "fully committed" to Celtic and the club have no interest in selling the striker.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has sat on the bench for the last two matches after Rodgers conceded he had been affected by transfer speculation.

Dembele has been linked with Crystal Palace and Brighton but Rodgers moved to dispel the uncertainty surrounding the player.

"Moussa has never once asked to leave Celtic," he said. "He is fully committed to Celtic.

"We have had one official bid for him that is nowhere near the value of what the value of Moussa is. But equal to that we have no interest in selling him.

"He is not a player for sale, he has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.”

9.14pm So there’s yet more huge breaking news coming out of Old Trafford following the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho has committed his future to Manchester United until at least the summer of 2020.

The Portuguese’s previous deal was set to expire in 2019 but he has extended his stay for another year, while he has the option to stay until 2021.

Mourinho became the first manager in the club’s history to win a major trophy in his first season when he lifted the EFL Cup last February, and went on to guide United to Europa League success in May.

8.41pm Jamie Vardy has revealed his takes speculation over his future with a pinch of salt, insisting he is staying at Leicester.

“It doesn’t affect me,” he told Sky Sports News, when asked to comment on reports linking him with a January move.

“You just take it with a pinch of salt, it’s just rumours...I am here at Leicester, concentrating on Leicester until Leicester tell me otherwise.”

Asked if he is staying at the King Power Stadium, he added: “Yes, I’m here.”

8.18pm Southampton are close to completing the signing of Guido Carrillo from Monaco, manager Mauricio Pellegrino has confirmed

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday the Saints had reached an agreement with the French champions to sign the striker for £19.1m.

And Pellegrino is hopeful of finalising the deal before the weekend.

"We are working really hard to try and move forward," he said. "Hopefully we can have some good news tomorrow, but still nothing has happened.

"We are confident. I think the player wants to come, to be part of our squad but the most important part of the negotiations are still there so we have to continue to work.”

7.33pm After last appearing for Liverpool in May 2015, Lazar Markovic could be set for a spell at Lokomotiv Moscow, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old could move away from Anfield for the rest of the season if the Russian club are prepared to pay a loan fee and his £35,000-a-week salary.

Markovic played last season while on loan at Sporting Lisbon and Hull City.

5.39pm Inter are looking to bring in one-time West Ham transfer target William Carvalho this month, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

In a weird twist it will be Joao Mario's loan move to the Hammers which allows Luciano Spalletti to free up space in the squad and finances to bring the Portuguese controller to the club.

5.19pm Holland defender Stefan de Vrij is poised to sign a new contract at Lazio, reports Corriere dello Sport.

The 25-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan in recent months.

5.10pm Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on loan.

4.45pm Rafinha has started training with Inter following his move from Barcelona. The Brazilian wingback joined the Nerazzurri on loan until the end of the season with an option to make his move permanent.

3.51pm Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane knows his future hangs in the balance after defeat to Leganes in the Copa del Rey, according to Marca.

He acknowledged in his post-match interview that defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League could bring his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu to a premature end.

3.13pm Baba Rahman is on his way to a medical at Schalke from Chelsea, according to Sky sources in Germany.

Contract negotiations are still ongoing between the clubs and Schalke want to sign him for 18 months on loan.

2.56pm A deal to take Aymeric Laporte to Man City is close to being agreed, according to Sky sources.

We understand City are happy to match the defender’s £57million release clause – and negotiations with the Athletic Bilbao player are taking place.

The signing of Laporte would break City’s current transfer record of £55m that they paid for Kevin De Bruyne.

2.26pm Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez was at the Emirates last night, to watch Arsenal beat Chelsea.

However, Sky Sports News has been told there is no suggestion that his being at the game is in any way connected to a move away from Leicester.

Mahrez is still good friends with former team mate N’golo Kante, who played for Chelsea last night. We’ve been told the two met up after the game.

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs linked with a move for Mahrez, and Arsene Wenger is understood to like the Algerian. But Wenger has said he won’t be bidding for Mahrez in this transfer window, and Leicester are adamant he isn’t for sale.

They rejected a £32m bid from Roma for him in the summer window.

2.25pm Swansea and Sevilla are in talks over a potential loan deal for Roque Mesa, according to Sky sources.

Mesa not played as much as he would have liked for Swans and has struggled to make an impact since his big money move

He is keen to return to Spain and it would also reduce their wage bill as they look to sign a striker.

In terms of the loan deal nothing has been finalised or agreed yet.

2.22pm Chelsea are becoming increasingly frustrated with Antonio Conte appearing to criticise their transfer strategy in public, Sky Sports News understands.

Despite Conte continuing to give the impression he has little to do with the club's transfer dealings, Chelsea are understood to be working hard to sign the players the Italian wants.

2.20pm Manchester City fans could be left shocked at the prospect of losing their star striker Sergio Aguero, according to The Sun.

They report that a possible deal may be in place to send the Argentinian back to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

While it would seem unlikely boss Pep Guardiola would want to lose the 29-year-old, the Spanish club are looking for someone to team up with Diego Costa, and Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann is on City's radar - setting up a possible switch, the paper also reports.

2.15pm Inter are looking to bring in one-time West Ham transfer target William Carvalho this month, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

In a weird twist it will be Joao Mario's loan move to the Hammers which allows Luciano Spalletti to free up space in the squad and finances to bring the Portuguese controller to the club.

If they fail to strike a deal with Sporting Lisbon then their next midfielder target is reportedly Nice star Wylan Cyprien.

2.10pm Real Betis are preparing a €30m offer for unsettled PSG winger Lucas Moura, reports Le10Sport.

The Brazilian has barely figured for PSG this term and his manager Unai Emery recently advised him to leave the French capital club during this transfer window.

The 25-year-old has a long list of reported suitors, including Tottenham, Arsenal, Napoli, Shandong Luneng Taishan and Real Betis.

According to Le10Sport, the latter club are ready to bid €30m to prise him away from the Ligue 1 leaders.

2.05pm Real Madrid have informed David de Gea’s representative Jorge Mendes that they will try to sign him once again in the summer, reports Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Madrid scrapped their plans to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao this month. However, they remain convinced that they need a new goalkeeper and are willing to go all out to sign De Gea at the end of the season.

De Gea came close to joining the European champions in August 2015, but the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

It is believed the 27-year-old would cost Madrid around €100m this summer.

10.52pm Man City are pondering using striker Sergio Aguero as part of a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, says the Sun.

The in-demand France international has also recently been linked with a move to Barcelona.

10.41pm Borussia Dortmund have rejected a bid of more than £50m from Arsenal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky sources.

10.05pm Athletic Bilbao are pondering up a move in this window for versatile Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, says Mundo Deportivo.

The Spain international, 31, is currently contracted to the Gunners until the summer of 2019.

9.12pm As we reported earlier, Terence Agius will resume the second part of the BOV Premier League with Birkirkara.

The Malta U-21 midfielder started out the 2017/2018 campaign with Ħamrun Spartans on loan from Balzan.

9.05pm West Ham are close to agreeing deal to sign Joao Mario from Inter Milan, according to Sky sources.

The transfer will be a loan deal with an option to buy the player for £26m in the summer.

The Portugal international midfielder moved to San Siro for £35m after helping his country win Euro 2016 in France.

Arsenal have had a second bid for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected.



8.00pm Arsenal are still finding resistance from Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

7.50pm West Ham are close to agreeing deal to sign Joao Mario from Inter Milan, according to SkySports.

The transfer will be a loan deal with an option to buy the player for £26m in the summer.

The Portugal international midfielder moved to San Siro for £35m after helping his country win Euro 2016 in France.

Apollon Limassol are the new leaders of the Cyprus top-flight.

7.25pm Malta international Andre Schembri formed part of this evening's Apollon Limassol squad which hammered APOEL 0-4 away from home.

Apollon are now the new leaders of the Cyprus championship on 49 points, one point ahead of APOEL.



Former Boavista Schembri was deployed in the match past the hour mark.

6.52pm Emanuele Giaccherini has accepted a move to Chievo, reports suggest, but they need Napoli to pay part of his salary.

The Italian international has made just one Serie A start for the Partenopei since joining in the summer of 2016, and he wants to leave this month.

It appears that the Flying Donkeys are in pole position for his signature, with the Veronese side set to take him on loan.

Today’s Tuttosport reports that Giaccherini has accepted a move to Chievo, but they’re struggling to afford his wages.

6.40pm Chelsea and Roma have agreed terms on a deal that will see Edin Dzeko move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sky in Italy.

SSN reported on Tuesday that the two sides were coming close to an agreement on a double deal for Dzeko and Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, and it now appears progress has been made.

However, Chelsea are yet to reach an agreement with Dzeko's camp. It is unclear whether the issues lie over the length of the contract or the size of the wages.

6.25pm Philippe Coutinho will be wearing the no.14 jersey at Barcelona following his move from Liverpool.

6.05pm Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is back in training with the squad as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Spanish left-back has been out of action since being forced off before half-time during the Reds' 7-0 Champions League win over Spartak Moscow on December 6.

The 25-year-old told the club's website: "I can still feel it's not quite right but it's getting better every day and the good thing is that I'm training with the rest of the group.

"We're just waiting for this little discomfort to go away and then I'll be raring to go."

5.35pm Getafe 'keeper Vicente Guaita has passed a medical at Crystal Palace.

However, talks are still continuing over whether the player will join the Eagles for free in the summer, or for his £3.5m release clause in this window.

5.20pm Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal and joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old returns to Scotland to gain extra first-team experience, having joined Stoke from Dundee United in the summer of 2016.

5.00pm West Brom have reached agreement with Egyptian side Zamalek to take defender Ali Gabr to the Hawthorns.

The deal is for an initial loan until the end of the season, but includes an option for the Baggies to buy him for £1.5m.

The move comes as Alan Pardew becomes increasingly frustrated with the situation with Jonny Evans. We understand both Arsenal and Man City are interested in the defender, but neither have made any contact since the first week of the January window.

4.30pm Contrary to reports, Terence Agius could leave Ħamrun Spartans to join Premier League rivals Birkirkara instead of Division One side Żejtun Corinthians.

The promising midfielder, who joined the Spartans at the start of the season, struggled for first-team football and decided to part ways with the club during the January transfer window.

Żejtun had looked favourites for the signature, according to reports, however, it looks like Birkirkara have entered the race and are set to offer him a contract.

Agius is expected to close his move in the next few hours and could be involved in Birkirkara's league match against Senglea Athletic on Sunday.

4.05pm Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says it's only a matter of days before Manchester City sign Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte.

3.45pm Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen remains firmly in Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez's sights as he looks add firepower to the quest for Premier League survival.

The Magpies have had an initial bid for the 27-year-old Denmark international rejected with the Eredivisie club understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £20million.

However, Press Association Sport understands Newcastle are still in the hunt and, with owner Mike Ashley having sanctioned a recruitment drive during what remains of the winter transfer window, they could yet break their transfer record to land Jorgensen.

3.30pm Jack Rodwell has gone on trial at Vitesse Arnhem.

The England international has no future at Sunderland after telling them he wants to move on.

Rodwell earns £70,000 per week in the Championship and has 18 months left on his five year contract.

2.30pm Southampton have agreed a £19.1million fee with Monaco for Guido Carrillo - although a deal is not yet signed, according to SkySports.

The Saints were keen to sign the 26-year-old, who previously worked with boss Mauricio Pellegrino in their native Argentina.

2pm Guillem Balague believes a deal to take Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City could be completed soon.

"Manchester City were willing to pay his buyout clause in 2016 but the player decided against joining. I think City are confident he’ll say yes this time and everybody expects the deal to take place in the next few days."

7.45pm Newcastle have confirmed the loan signing of Kenedy from Chelsea. The Brazilian arrives from Stamford Bridge on a deal until the end of the season.

7.30pm Paris St Germain have signed former France midfielder Lassana Diarra on an 18-month contract.

The 32-year-old, who has represented Real Madrid along with English clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Portsmouth in a much-travelled career, was a free agent after leaving Al Jazira last month.

Diarra won the most recent of his 34 France caps in May 2016.

7.00pm Phil Neville has been appointed head coach of England Women until the end of the 2021 UEFA Women's Championship campaign, the Football Association has announced.

The former Manchester United, Everton and England player becomes the permanent successor to Mark Sampson, who was sacked last September.

Neville takes over a team that are third in the world rankings, behind only the United States and Germany.

6.45pm Henrik Mkhitaryan attended his first training session at Arsenal today.

6.30pm Crystal Palace have signed Poland international Jaroslaw Jach from Zaglebie Lubin on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 23-year-old centre back has two caps with Poland having made his full debut for his country last year.

6.10pm More on Sean Dyche's contract extension at Burnley. He has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League club which will keep him at Turf Moor until 2022.

Dyche had been on a rolling yearly contract since joining the club in October 2012 and similar deals have been struck for assistant manager Ian Woan and first-team coach Tony Loughlan.

The 46-year-old has twice won promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets and after his side secured survival with a 16th place finish last season, he has guided them to their current position of eighth place, winning many admirers.

5.40pm Sean Dyche has ended speculation regarding his future after signing a new contract at Burnley.

5.30pm Could Daniel Sturridge end up playing in the Italian Serie A. Reports said that Inter have lodged a bid to take the England striker on loan until the end of the season.

5.10pm New Rangers signings Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin will have a second go at making their debuts when Aberdeen visit Ibrox on Wednesday.

The January recruits were expected to make their Gers bows during Sunday's William Hill Scottish Cup clash at Fraserburgh but the game was frozen off.

They will now join returning loanees Andy Halliday and Michael O'Halloran in Graeme Murty's squad for the Dons clash but Carlos Pena has gone back to Mexico.

4.45pm Barcelona have just confirmed that Javier Mascherano is leaving the Nou Camp after seven and a half seasons in Catalonia.

The Argentine will receivie an institutional farewell from the club tomorrow which will be attended by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first-team squad.

The midfielder arrived from Liverpool in August 2010 and has since won 18 official titles, making 334 official appearances and is now expected to move to China.

4.30pm Defender Ritchie De Laet has returned to his native Belgium to join Royal Antwerp on loan, Aston Villa have announced.

The 29-year-old will spend the rest of the season at the Bosuilstadion, where he had a spell earlier in his career.

De Laet, who joined Villa from Leicester in August 2016, has figured only nine times for Steve Bruce's men to date this season, the last of them in the 3-1 FA Cup third-round defeat by League One Peterborough on January 6.

4.00pm Ross County manager Owen Coyle has signed former Liverpool and Paris St Germain striker David Ngog for a second time.

Coyle bought Ngog for Bolton in a £4 million deal in 2011 but has got him on a free transfer this time.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after departing Greek top-flight club Panionios.

Ngog, who spent two years back in his native France with Reims after a short spell at Swansea in 2014, has signed until the end of the season following a successful trial.

3.45pm Carlos Carvalhal says Swansea's hierarchy are “fighting” to bring in new arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

"We know we need players but they must be correct players, and those targets are high and negotiations are more difficult for the board to bring them here. But I am sure and I know they are fighting, they are at the table to bring players that can help the team."

3.15pm It's now official. Robinho will continue his career in Turkey with Sivasspor. The news is quite remarkable given that the former Brazil international has been handed a jail term in Italy for rape.

3.00pm Burnley have signed Aaron Lennon from Everton.

The former England international has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Clarets.

2.30pm Arsenal and Manchester United are both believed to be interested in a deal for Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, according to A Bola in Portugal.

The 26-year-old was part of the Portugal side that won Euro 2016, and scouts from both Arsenal and United were reportedly in Porto on Friday night to watch their clash against Tondela.

Danilo can also play at centre-back, and has been on fine form this term for the Portuguese league leaders.

2.10pm Mexico international striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is open to moving on from West Ham this transfer window, despite manager David Moyes stating it is very unlikely.

Hernandez scored in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, but has been starved of regular minutes under Moyes and wants more playing time ahead of the World Cup this summer, according to his agent Eduardo Hernandez.

“There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he’s a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional,” Hernandez said

Javier Hernandez is open to a move away from West Ham, according to his agent.



1.50pm Lucas Moura is not happy at PSG.

The winger has been frozen out at the French side and is clearly angling for a move away as he continues to speak about how unhappy he is.

"It’s a brutal blow. I’m gutted that I’m no longer playing, to no longer be able to express myself as I was doing before.

"I’m not happy. I thought I’d built something solid with this club, but that’s clearly not the case."

1.30pm West Brom are interested in Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe, Sky Sports News is reporting.

The Cherries have no interest in selling the 24-year-old, preferring to part with Lewis Grabban after he was recalled from a loan at Norwich.

Wolves are also understood to be monitoring Afobe's situation and are open to taking him back to Molineux, where he scored 23 goals prior to a £10m move to Bournemouth in 2016.

1.15pm Chelsea are getting closer to signing Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko from Roma, we have been told.

Both parties know what Roma want for the players - believed to be in excess of £45m for the pair - and Antonio Conte wants Dzeko and he wants to come to Chelsea.

However, as with all deals at Chelsea, the final decision will be left to director Marina Granovskaia.

12.45pm Shaktar Donetsk midfielder Fred is a player that Pep Guardiola is keen on. Sky in Italy says personal terms won't be a problem, if the player does move.

It's reported that Manchester City are wary of interest from Manchester United, so while it's most likely a deal worth around £50m will happen in the summer, it's possible that City would want to buy him now, and loan him back to Shaktar for the rest of the season, to keep United at bay.

12.20pm Henrik Mkhitaryan was involved with the biggest transfer of the January transfer window as the Armenian left Manchester United to join Arsenal in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez head in the other direction.

Here are his thoughts on his move to North London.

12.15pm Chelsea midfielder Kenedy was undergoing a medical on Tyneside on Tuesday morning as he closed in on a loan move to Newcastle, Press Association Sport understands.

The 21-year-old Brazilian headed for the north-east on Monday night after being given the green light to do so by manager Antonio Conte.

Should the deal go through as expected, opposite number Rafael Benitez will get his hands on a player he courted during the summer as he looks to add pace and invention to the fight for Premier League safety.

9.53pm Verona have officially confirmed that the squad will be in ritiro and won't speak to the media, but Fabio Pecchia stays as Coach.

The Butei lost 3-0 to Crotone at the weekend, prompting protests from fans and speculation the tactician would be sacked.

However, the team will instead be put into a punitive training camp ahead of the trip to Fiorentina.

“At the end of a day of reflections and comparisons, the president of Hellas Verona FC Maurizio Setti has decided that the team will go into ritiro until a date which is yet to be decided,” a statement on the club’s website confirmed.

9.01pm Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta denies interest in Mario Balotelli - “he’s a profile we don’t need”.

British tabloid The Sun claimed today that a deal was practically done for the Nice striker, but the Bianconeri won’t be signing him when his contract expires in the summer.

“Beyond our affection and esteem [for him] it’s a fantasy football story, a hoax,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

8.48pm Jonny Evans has a £3m release clause if West Brom are relegated, Sky Sports News understands.

It means West Brom risk losing the defender for next to nothing this summer. Evans has 18 months remaining on his contract, with Man City and Arsenal having made enquiries this month for the Northern Ireland international.

We understand there been no further contact from City or Arsenal since initial enquiries.

8.00pm Inter have announced the signing of wingback Rafinha from Barcelona.

The Brazilian joins the Serie A club on loan with an option of making his move permanent at the end of the season.

Jason Vandelannoite unveiled as player of St Andrews.

7.23pm As reported earlier, St Andrews have officially announced the signing of defender Jason Vandelannoite.



The former Hibernians and Valletta defender will add more numbers in the defensive back line of the team as St Andrews are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

Vandelannoite has already played in Malta in the past with the likes of Qormi, Valletta, with whom he won the Maltese Premier League in the 2013/2014 campaign and Hibernians with whom he clinched the FA Trophy two seasons before, his first silverware on our shores.

7.15pm Alexis Sanchez has completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, the clubs have announced.

The Chile forward arrives at Old Trafford after three-and-a-half years at the Emirates.

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world," Sanchez said on the United website.

Edmund Hottor

7.10pm Sliema Wanderers are set to sign Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Hotter.

The 24-year-old started his career in Italy and was on the books of Triestina, Lanciano and Nocerina.

During the last 12 months he plied his trade in Spain where he was on loan with Atletico CP.

The Wanderers are also in talks to sign a Brazilian striker.

Meanwhile, Serbian defender Nikola Gavric is set to leave Sliema Wanderers after the Premier League club reached an agreement with a Bulgarian team to secure the services of the defender.

6.55pm Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League leaders have announced.

The Belgian, who joined City from German club Wolfsburg in 2015, is now under contract until 2023.

"I am really happy to have signed this new deal," De Bruyne told mancity.com.

Jason Vandelannoite in action for Club Brugge.

6.45pm We shift our attention to Maltese football as St Andrews are set to reinforce their defensive department with the acquisition of Jason Vandelannoite.

Sources from the club told Times of Malta confirmed that the Belgian-born defender is set to put pen to paper on a contract with St Andrews this week.

Vandelannoite has already played in Malta in the past with the likes of Qormi, Valletta, with whom he won the Maltese Premier League in the 2013/2014 campaign and Hibernians with whom he clinched the FA Trophy two seasons before, his first silverware on our shores.

6.30pm Hamburg have appointed Bernd Hollerbach as their new coach on a deal until June 2019.

Hollerbach, who played almost 200 games for the club between 1996 and 2004, took training for the first time on Monday afternoon.

The 48-year-old, who replaces Markus Gisdol after he was sacked on Sunday, was a coach at Wolfsburg and Schalke under Felix Magath.

6.00pm Alexis Sanchez is close to completing his move from Manchester United to Arsenal, Press Association Sport understands.

The deal, which will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the opposite way from Old Trafford to the Emirates Stadium, is set to be announced by the clubs in the coming hours.

It is believed most of the formalities have now been finalised with the renewal of work permits one of the last issues to be resolved before the transfers of both players are completed.

Footage of Sanchez, 29, outside the Home Office building in Liverpool emerged online on Monday afternoon. The Chile forward would have travelled there to update his work permit with details of his new employer. Mkhitaryan visited the same office.

5.45pm Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen will be out for around two weeks due to his hamstring injury, the club have announced.

The 32-year-old had to come off just before half-time in Barca's 5-0 LaLiga victory at Real Betis on Sunday.

The league leaders later confirmed that Vermaelen had suffered a hamstring problem in his left leg.

5.30pm Eric Dier has stressed the importance of Tottenham holding on to their best players this summer amid ongoing speculation around Harry Kane.

Press Association Sport reported that Spurs are determined to keep their prize assets, particularly Kane, with the club prepared to reject even a world record bid for their star striker.

"It is very important the team stays together," Dier said.

"We have got a very good team, a very good squad. Every team in the world wants to keep their best players and stay together."

5.00pm Robinho was due to go to jail in Italy but he still has signed for Turkish side Sivasspor.

4.30pm Bordeaux and their new manager Gus Poyet have ruled out winger Malcom leaving the club in January.

The 20-year-old Brazilian is a reported target for Arsenal and Tottenham, but Les Girondins, who appointed former Brighton and Sunderland manager Poyet on Saturday, are standing firm.

Poyet revealed as he was unveiled to the media on Monday that the future of Malcom was a key topic during his interview for the job.

"I asked straight away if Malcom would be staying or not," he told L'Equipe. "They said yes. I said OK, now we can continue the discussion."

Club president Stephane Martin added: "Malcom, it has been said and said again, he will not be leaving."

Thomas Veronese – Mosta.

4.00pm Balzan have dismissed reports that the Premier League leaders were set to sign Thomas Veronese from Mosta.

Reports on social media on Sunday night said that Balzan and Mosta were also set to be involved in another transfer deal that would see a top player from the Reds to continue his career in a foreign league.

"It's complete rubbish," a Balzan official told Times of Malta.

"We have no interest in Thomas Veronese and none of our players will be leaving the club. I don't know from where they invent this stories.

"There are no plans to make any changes in our squad and we should remain with the same group of players until the end of the campaign."

3.30pm Norwich have signed midfielder Kenny McLean from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

McLean, 26, has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract and will head straight back to Aberdeen on loan until the end of the season.

"Norwich has the right feel about it," McLean told Norwich's official website.

"I've met people at the club and it just seemed this was the place for me to come.

"After watching them on the pitch, it seems perfect for the style I want to play."

3.00pm Crystal Palace have signed Swedish Under-21 midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old moved to the Portuguese club from Malmo earlier this month and becomes Roy Hodgson’s first signing of the transfer window.

2.30pm Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a target for Juventus, according to The Sun.

Wilshere is yet to sign a new deal, but has impressed in recent weeks for the Gunners since returning from injury. The 26-year-old has reportedly been offered a new deal, but with a pay cut.

2.00pm Chelsea's pursuit of Edin Dzeko is proving more difficult because of his wages, and Chelsea are unsure whether to spend so much on a 31-year-old, taking the whole financial package into account.

1.35pm Alexis Sanchez has been greeted by former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson on his arrival at Carrington this morning.

The Chile forward is expected to seal a move to the Red Devils with Henrik Mkhitaryan moving to Arsenal.

1.15pm Arsenal are working hard to bring in a new striker...

1.00pm Reported Real Madrid target Kepa Arrizabalaga has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal at Athletic Bilbao.

Real were rumoured to be interested in securing the highly-rated goalkeeper's services when his contract at Bilbao expired at the end of the season.

But Bilbao announced on their official website on Monday morning that the 23-year-old will now remain at the club until June 2025.

Bilbao have also inserted an 80 million euros release clause in the Spain international's contract.

12.45pm Nicolas Gaitan apparently has five options as he looks to resolve his future away from Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old is a Swansea transfer target, but that move does not appeal to him, according to Marca.

It is said he would prefer a return to Boca Juniors, while Inter, Monterrey and Shanghai Shenhua also want him.

12.30pm Dutch striker Robin van Persie has completed his return to his first club Feyenoord on an 18-month deal after 14 years away.

The Rotterdam side confirmed on their website on Monday morning that 34-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United man had passed a medical and would train with coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst - his former Holland team-mate - and his new colleagues for the first time later in the day.

It was announced on Friday that a deal had been reached for Van Persie, with Turkish club Fenerbahce agreeing to release him from his contract.

12.05pm England is mourning the death of a football legend this morning.