Closing in:

Friday, January 26, 2018, 11:38

Baroque festival

Simon SchembriSimon Schembri

The Valletta International Baroque Festival is coming to a close this weekend.

Internationally renowned Maltese guitarist Simon Schembri will perform Scarlatti Sonatas today at Our Lady of Victories church, Valletta, at noon.

Later on, Bernardo Pasquini’s La Sete di Cristo will be performed by Italian ensemble Concerto Romano, conducted by Alessandro Quarta, and soloists clarinettist Francisco Fernandez-Rueda and madrigal singer Luca Cervoni. This concert will be held at St Lawrence church, Vittoriosa, at 7.30pm.

www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt

