A play inspired by true events

Shelby Aquilina (left) and Naomi Knight in Moving Mountains.

The Foundation for the Promotion of Social Inclusion (Fopsim) is presenting Moving Mountains, an original play written by Vincent Vella and directed by Josette Ciappara, at St James Cavalier this weekend.

Every year, parents of seriously-ill children refuse medical intervention because of their religious beliefs. This play, inspired by true events, tells of one such conflict.

Emma is a gifted and attractive 16-year-old who develops an aggressive condition. Her family, under the influence of Reverend Whitmore, refuses treatment. On the other side of the fence are Dr Paola Baldini, the hospital administrator, and Dr Nicolas Mertens, surgeon and principal driving force behind the reformed laws.

A series of highly-charged scenes lead to a face-off between the two sides.

Taking part in the play are actors Mikhail Basmadjian, Karen Magro, Anthony Ellul, Antonella Axisa, Victor Debono, Lydia Portelli, Naomi Knight, Shelby Aquilina, Nicolas Scicluna Maggi and Silvio Axisa.

Moving Mountains is co-funded by the Creative Europe Programme through the EU collective plays project.

The play, suitable for all ages, is being staged today, tomorrow and on Sunday at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.