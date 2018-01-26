Vote on new anti-money laundering rules on Monday
EPP says they will make Europe safer
The joint committees on Economic and Home Affairs will vote on new rules to prevent money laundering or terrorist financing on Monday evening.
"The terrorist attacks and financial innovations such as virtual currencies require updates to current laws. The new rules will impose stricter controls and prevention and improve cooperation between the authorities of the member states. These measures will certainly make Europe safer", says Emil Radev MEP, the EPP Group Shadow Rapporteur in Parliament's Justice and Home Affairs Committee.
"The behaviour of criminals hasn't changed. They use anonymity to launder their illicit proceeds or finance terrorism. We have to make sure that the legislation addresses the threats to our citizens and the financial sector. This also means tightening up the rules regulating virtual currencies and anonymous prep aid cards," said Krišjānis Kariņš MEP, co-Rapporteur on behalf of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.
