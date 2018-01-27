Paul Young's wife dies after battle with cancer

The wife of singer Paul Young, Stacey, has died after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

File photo dated 2004 of singer Paul Young with his wife Stacey.

Stacey, a former model, was 52 when she died in the presence of her husband and children.

Young's publicist told the Press Association: "The singer Paul Young has today announced that his wife, Stacey Young, sadly passed away today after a two-year fight with brain cancer.

"Stacey died peacefully at home surrounded by family, friends and her four children: Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude.

"The family respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

Young met Stacey on the video shoot for his second single Come Back and Stay in 1983.

They married in 1987 and have three children together - daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady.

Young and Stacey split in 2006 before getting back together again three years later.

In the time they were separated, Stacey had her fourth child, son Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.

Following their reconciliation, the pop singer became Jude's stepfather.