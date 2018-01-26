Watch: Atzeki at the Inrocks festival (ARTE)
An explosive performance
Otzeki are cousins Joel and Mike. They create what they call “electronic dance rock”, a blues infused dance style, captivating on their studio recordings and explosive in live performance.
