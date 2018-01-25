Philippine volcano continues to erupt as thousands evacuate

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

An erupting Philippine volcano spewing ash and smoke forced thousands to flee to evacuation centres on Thursday.

The volcano's alert level remains just one notch below the highest level of 5 after days of "intense but sporadic lava fountaining" and almost regular ash eruptions from the summit crater.

State volcanologists said a major eruption is possible as magma continues to build up.

More than 75,500 residents have fled their homes since Mount Mayon began spewing lava, according to the Philippine disaster agency.

Schools have been converted to temporary shelters and classes have been suspended in 17 cities and municipalities.