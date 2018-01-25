X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, January 25, 2018, 12:42

Philippine volcano continues to erupt as thousands evacuate

An erupting Philippine volcano spewing ash and smoke forced thousands to flee to evacuation centres on Thursday.

The volcano's alert level remains just one notch below the highest level of 5 after days of "intense but sporadic lava fountaining" and almost regular ash eruptions from the summit crater.

State volcanologists said a major eruption is possible as magma continues to build up.

More than 75,500 residents have fled their homes since Mount Mayon began spewing lava, according to the Philippine disaster agency.

Schools have been converted to temporary shelters and classes have been suspended in 17 cities and municipalities.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Disgraced sports doctor jailed for up to 175 years for sex abuse

  2. Boris puts his foot in it again

  3. Boy, 15, in custody after two killed in US high school shooting

  4. Don't worry, you won't be deported - UK minister tells EU citizens

  5. Avalanche engulfs skiers after Japan volcano erupts

  6. Pope says fake news is satanic, condemns use in politics

  7. Rising tide of innovation at Davos to keep plastic out of the sea

  8. Facebook to hand privacy controls to users ahead of EU law

  9. Three killed as train derails near Milan

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed