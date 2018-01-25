Unemployment down by a quarter in December
The drop was across all age groups
The number of persons registering for work in December stood at 2,167, down by 25.6 per cent when compared to December 2016.
The NSO, quoting data from Jobsplus, said on Thursday that there was a decline of 702 persons registering under Part I and a decrease of 43 among those registering under Part II of the unemployment register. The drop was in all age groups.
The only increase was recorded among women registering for over one
year.
The largest decrease in registrants was recorded among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks.
The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also dropped, by 72, when compared to the previous year, reaching 282.
