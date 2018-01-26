X

Thursday, January 25, 2018, 19:33

Scooter driver hospitalised after crash

Police say seriously injured

A 45-year-old man from Pieta' was seriously injured when the scooter he was driving was involved in a collision with a car.

The accident occurred at 4.30pm in Triq Notabile, Birkirkara.

Police said that the car was being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Naxxar.

 

 

