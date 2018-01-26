Scooter driver hospitalised after crash
Police say seriously injured
A 45-year-old man from Pieta' was seriously injured when the scooter he was driving was involved in a collision with a car.
The accident occurred at 4.30pm in Triq Notabile, Birkirkara.
Police said that the car was being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Naxxar.
