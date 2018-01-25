Isle of MTV on June 27
This year's Isle of MTV Malta show will be held on the granaries on June 27, the Malta Tourism Authority announced.
The free show attended by many thousands, is in its 12th year.
“We are delighted to be announcing the date for next year’s Isle of MTV festival and music week, well in advance, for fans across Europe who join us every year - to make Isle of MTV Malta one of the must see festivals of the summer," said Russell Samuel, VP, Creative Planning Services, Viacom Velocity.
"We can't wait to yet again combine some of the most exciting artisets and our world class production, with the stunning locations across the island to create another memorable week of club nights and concerts; and of course share these experiences with millions of fans around the world across our platforms.”
The concert has attracted some of the world's biggest names in the music industry.
