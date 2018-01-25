X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, January 25, 2018, 13:28

EU approves funds for Malta gas pipeline studies

The pipeline will eventually replace the storage tanker at Delimara

The European Commission has agreed to allocate more funds for studies into the proposed gas pipeline between Sicily and Malta.

Energy Minister Joe Mizzi welcomed the decision, which will see the EU allocate €3.5 million for the studies.

The decision confirmed the importance which the European Commission gave to the project, Mr Mizzi said. 

READ: Malta-Italy gas pipeline to be operational by 2024 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. PA agrees to double the size of new Paceville tower

  2. 'Disturbing that Ferris is being asked to divulge information...

  3. Malta portrayed as a crooked country in MEP debate

  4. 'This is not just about my mother's murder' - Caruana Galizia's...

  5. Watch: Qormi roadworks cut traffic delays by one-third,...

  6. Woman finds male colleagues are paid €500 more per month -...

  7. Domestic violence bill opposed by PN MP Edwin Vassallo

  8. Nexia BT advised consortium bidding for White Rocks

  9. Siblings of dead seven-year-old girl to be put into state care

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed