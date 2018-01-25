EU approves funds for Malta gas pipeline studies
The pipeline will eventually replace the storage tanker at Delimara
The European Commission has agreed to allocate more funds for studies into the proposed gas pipeline between Sicily and Malta.
Energy Minister Joe Mizzi welcomed the decision, which will see the EU allocate €3.5 million for the studies.
The decision confirmed the importance which the European Commission gave to the project, Mr Mizzi said.
