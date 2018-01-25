Edwin Vassallo's stand on domestic violence bill condemned

The Labour Party has condemned Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo's decision to vote against a bill on domestic violence with the "blessing" of Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

His actions on Wednesday demonstrated, yet again, how the Opposition was divided and how vulnerable groups were falling victims of attempts to restore unity, Civil Rights Minister Helena Dalli told a press conference.

Dr Dalli said that while one expected society to be united against domestic violence, parliament had been divided.

Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli said Dr Delia had not given his MPs a free vote on IVF legislation but opted to do so in this case.

"The Opposition is divided on matters which make a difference in people's lives," she said.

Dr Dalli said the new law would provide additional protection for victims of domestic violence and aggressors would be forced out of the home.

