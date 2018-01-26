€12m paid by owners to regularise properties
Over 5,000 take advantage of PA scheme
Over 5,000 owners took advantage of a scheme which allowed them regularise issues with their properties which would have fallen outside the scope of sanctioning.
Problems with a property can be sanctioned if they would have been allowed through the normal application process – but thousands of other properties were left in legal limbo. The government introduced a scheme through a legal notice in August which offered an amnesty – but at considerably higher fees.
Responding to a Parliamentary Question possed by MP Toni Bezzina, Infrastructure Miister Ian Borg revealed that over €12 milllion had been paid between then and January 2018.
Seventy per cent of the money – up to a maximum of €8 million - will be used in a home restoration scheme, 20 per cent to local council projects, and the balance to the Planning Authority.
