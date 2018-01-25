Record 1.3m pay to visit Heritage Malta museums
A record 1.3 million paid visitors were recorded at Heritage Malta museums last year, up 12 per cent over the previous year.
A further 3,000 parents visited free as part of a scheme to encourage children to visit museums, along with 10,000 elderly persons and 30,000 students who enjoyed free entry.
Justice and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said these were excellent results in line with government efforts to raise cultural awareness.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.