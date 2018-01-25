X

Thursday, January 25, 2018, 12:05

Record 1.3m pay to visit Heritage Malta museums

A record 1.3 million paid visitors were recorded at Heritage Malta museums last year, up 12 per cent over the previous year.

A further 3,000 parents visited free as part of a scheme to encourage children to visit museums, along with 10,000 elderly persons and 30,000 students who enjoyed free entry.

Justice and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said these were excellent results in line with government efforts to raise cultural awareness.  

