A brush a day…

Flora Hajdu, Colourful Nature

Matthew Calleja, Marilyn

Pablo Picasso once said: “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.”

San Andrea School firmly bel-ieves in nurturing its students’ talents and providing them with outlets to continue to practise their skills throughout their lives.

To this end, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, it has mounted an exhibition of student artwork at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julian’s, until February 16.

Thirty-six students contributed to the exhibition, Looking Ahead.

They experimented with various media: “In our school we promote art without limiting ourselves to media and techniques,” according to their art teacher, Nadine Debattista Briffa. They used monochromatic pencils, charcoal, chalk pastels, oil pastels, pens, watercolours, acrylic paints, collage and mixed media.

“They were not given a particular subject. We intended to leave the students free to express themselves in any theme, material and technique they desired. They worked from the beginning of this scholastic year.”

Miriam Bel, Fly Away with Me

Ms Debattista Briffa said it was of great satisfaction for students to see their works displayed in a professional way, and it would boost their self-esteem and passion for the subject.

“Then obviously there is the excitement of the actual planning of the exhibition, which is a great experience in its own right for the students,” she said, adding the school will surely consider similar opportunities in the future.

Celine Attard, Miriam Ashley Bell, Cherubine Borg, Elizabeth Borg, Edgar-Sean Caruana Montaldo, Matthew Debattista, Maxima Ellul Sullivan, Ryan Micallef-Garzia, Tamara Muscat, Emma Vella, Clara-Lucia Xuereb, Justine Achleitner, Emma Brincat, Stephanie Caruana, Chiara Chetcuti-Dimech, Pilar Falcaro Vilcario, Sean Fenech, Sofia Rigamonti, Jasmine Roberts, Lisa Zammit, Matthew Calleja, Hannah Caruana, Elisa Dalseno, Flora Hajdu, Julian Micallef, Anna Chiara Pessia, Elena Marie Sciberras, Maria Giordmaina, Rahgad Marghani, Enya Bonnici, Ylenia Borg, Julia Debono, Emily Formosa, Jake Mallia, Julie Zerafa and Luca Spiteri all submitted work.

Miriam Bel, Focus

Julian Micallef, New Horizon