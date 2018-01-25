Launch of mystery thriller

Author John Naudi

Young author John Naudi is launching his first novel, City of Shadows, on Sunday.

The mystery thriller, set in late 19th century Valletta, follows a British constable, Archibald Whitlock, who is sent to the Maltese islands to help solve a series of grisly murders in the capital.

At the same time, local Dominican priest Lorenzo Testaferrata goes to great lengths to save his flock from this terrible fate. Amid the mayhem, troubled Maltese girl Rita Formosa gets lost in the dark and narrow Strait Street.

The 31-year-old author has previously published Tales from Alrais, a collection of fictional short stories and The Downfall of Pride, an account of his experiences as a lay missionary in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

City of Shadows is being launched on Sunday at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, at 6pm. After an introduction by the author, extracts from the novel will be read. This will be followed by a book-signing session and a reception. Everyone is welcome and entrance is free. For more information, contact Mr Naudi on 7926 0386 or via e-mail on [email protected].