Flute concert

Flautists Silvio Zammit and Ramona Zammit Formosa (right) will today be giving a concert of flute music at the Oratory of St Francis, Valletta.

The flute duo will be performing works by Boismortier, Stamitz and Blavet and works from operas such as Bizet’s Overture to Carmen, Weber’s The Bridesmaid’s Song and Huntsmen’s Chorus, Mozart’s La Ci Darem la Mano from Don Giovanni and the vivacious Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata.

The musicians have been active as a duo for the past 20 years and their repertoire ranges from the baroque to the contemporary.

They are both Fellows of the London College of Music and teach music at the Malta School of Music. In 1998, they won the Lloyd Weber medal for distinction in interpretation. They have performed in various solo and chamber recitals in the US, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Portugal, Bulgaria and England. They have also recorded CDs of Maltese music by Pace and Camilleri.

In collaboration with Gukulari Ensemble, they have also recorded CDs of 18th and 19th century music and several Maltese composers have dedicated works to the duo.

The concert is taking place at the Oratory of St Francis, Valletta, today at noon. Tickets can be obtained from the venue half an hour before the concert. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to [email protected].