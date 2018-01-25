X

Closing in:

Thursday, January 25, 2018, 14:08

Baroque festival

VIBE – The Valletta International Baroque Ensemble. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

VIBE – The Valletta International Baroque Ensemble. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The festival continues today with two concerts. The first, Conversazioni Musicali, will see Scholars and Gentlemen and harpsichordist Luke Green performing works by Handel, Greene, Castrucci and Bononcini at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa at noon.

The second concert, Monteverdi Verspers, will feature Monteverdi’s Vespro della Beata Vergine. Taking part will be VIBE – Valletta International Baroque Ensemble together with the Italian group Cantar Lontano Ensemble, under the direction of Marco Mencoboni. This concert will take place at St Catherine parish church, Zejtun, at 7.30pm.

www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt

