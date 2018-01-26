X

Closing in:

Thursday, January 25, 2018, 18:59 by Reuters

Violent protests over Bollywood epic in India

Hindu groups want complete ban

It's a Bollywood drama based on the legend of a 14th Century Hindu Queen.

But several states in India now stepping up police presence in the run-up to the Thursday release of the film "Padmaavat".

Street protests this week turned increasingly violent.

Furious Hindu groups have demanded a complete ban, this week torching buses, vandalising theatres and burning effigies of the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was already forced to delay the film.

Right-wing groups accuse the filmmakers of portraying a Muslim ruler as the lover of the Hindu queen. The filmmakers say that's not true.

India's Supreme Court rejected bids to ban the film earlier this week but some theatres have been holding back, fearing for the safety of their customers, and for their staff.

