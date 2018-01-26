Violent protests over Bollywood epic in India
Hindu groups want complete ban
It's a Bollywood drama based on the legend of a 14th Century Hindu Queen.
But several states in India now stepping up police presence in the run-up to the Thursday release of the film "Padmaavat".
Street protests this week turned increasingly violent.
Furious Hindu groups have demanded a complete ban, this week torching buses, vandalising theatres and burning effigies of the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was already forced to delay the film.
Right-wing groups accuse the filmmakers of portraying a Muslim ruler as the lover of the Hindu queen. The filmmakers say that's not true.
India's Supreme Court rejected bids to ban the film earlier this week but some theatres have been holding back, fearing for the safety of their customers, and for their staff.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.