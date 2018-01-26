Violent protests over Bollywood epic in India

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

It's a Bollywood drama based on the legend of a 14th Century Hindu Queen.

But several states in India now stepping up police presence in the run-up to the Thursday release of the film "Padmaavat".

Street protests this week turned increasingly violent.

Furious Hindu groups have demanded a complete ban, this week torching buses, vandalising theatres and burning effigies of the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was already forced to delay the film.

Right-wing groups accuse the filmmakers of portraying a Muslim ruler as the lover of the Hindu queen. The filmmakers say that's not true.

India's Supreme Court rejected bids to ban the film earlier this week but some theatres have been holding back, fearing for the safety of their customers, and for their staff.