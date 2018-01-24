X

Closing in:

Islamic State behind Save the Children attack

Islamic State have claimed responsibility for an attack that hit Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, according to the militant group's news agency Amaq, though it did not provide immediate evidence for the claim.

Gunmen stormed an office of aid agency Save the Children and battled security forces surrounding the building, killing at least two people and wounding 12, officials said. 

In a statement, Save the Children said they were devastated and that their primary concern was the safety and security of their staff. 

Last year, the Red Cross announced it was reducing its operations in the country following attacks that killed seven of its staff.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, a stronghold for the Taliban and Islamic State.

Wednesday's attack came days after Taliban militants killed at least 20 people in Kabul's Hotel Intercontinental.

