Islamic State behind Save the Children attack
Islamic State have claimed responsibility for an attack that hit Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, according to the militant group's news agency Amaq, though it did not provide immediate evidence for the claim.
Gunmen stormed an office of aid agency Save the Children and battled security forces surrounding the building, killing at least two people and wounding 12, officials said.
In a statement, Save the Children said they were devastated and that their primary concern was the safety and security of their staff.
Last year, the Red Cross announced it was reducing its operations in the country following attacks that killed seven of its staff.
Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, a stronghold for the Taliban and Islamic State.
Wednesday's attack came days after Taliban militants killed at least 20 people in Kabul's Hotel Intercontinental.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.