No one injured as fire breaks out at WasteServ plant in Marsascala
Fire controlled within an hour
No workers were injured on Wednesday evening when a fire broke out at WasteServ in Marsascala, the government said.
It said the fire broke out at around 5.30pm and seems to have been caused by some pyrotechnic material that could have been mixed with the waste getting into the plant for processing.
All precautionary measures were taken and the fire was controlled within an hour.
The assistance of the Civil Protection Department, the Explosives Ordinance Division and the Armed Forces was requested.
A large part of the Sant’Antnin Waste Recycling Plant was destroyed in a devastating fire in May last year.
