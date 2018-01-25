Malta to be Capital of Ecumenism in 2020

Malta has been selected as the 2020 Capital of Ecumenism by the Holy See and the Ecumenical Council of Churches in Geneva.

The country will be responsible for preparing the reflection theme for a week of prayer for unity among Christians.

Maltese ecumenical president Fr Hector Scerri said this was a privilege and a big responsibility, because Christians in Malta and Gozo would be sharing the experience of their ecumenical journey with Europe and the world.

This year, the week of prayer for unity among Christians will end on Thursday on the reflection theme "Your Right Hand, O Lord, Glorious in Power". It was chosen by Christian churches in the Caribbean.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna led a diocesan ecumenical service at the Senglea basilica on Friday. It included the participation of Catholics, Orthodox, Evangelical Lutherans, the Church of England, the Church of Scotland and Methodists.