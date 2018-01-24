Historic Qormi farmhouse demolished - to be relocated and rebuilt

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A farmhouse in Qormi, dating back to the time of the Knights of St John, was demolished yesterday but the developers insisted it would will be relocated and rebuilt.

Concerns were raised by members of the public after photos emerged showing the demolition of the farmhouse on the site known as Tal-Istabal, close to the post office headquarters in Qormi. The site is earmarked for the development of a large retail and office complex.

The farmhouse featured an original coat of arms believed to represent Grand Master Manuel Pinto de Fonseca, who was elected in 1741.

It also included two niches on the corners of the facade, in which statues of the Virgin Mary and St Francis used to stand, as well as other traditional elements.

However, the building had been extensively reconstructed after World War II and was described by cultural heritage authorities as being in a very poor state of conservation.

Amid concern over its demolition, Vincent Borg, one of the developers behind the project, told the Times of Malta the farmhouse had been carefully dismantled and would be reconstructed close by using the original building material, in line with conditions in the development permit.

Photo: Google Street View

The permit called for stones to be individually numbered and photographic surveys to be carried out before dismantling.

Only stonework which was severely deteriorated will be discarded and replaced with clearly-differentiated additions.

Issued last May, the permit also called for the relocation of another historical structure, a mill-room, and sanctioning the removal of soil for an investigation of the archaeologically-rich area.

It is part of plans by Centre Park Holdings – owned by Vincent and Charles Borg of V&C Developments Ltd and Anthony Fenech, Paul and Philip Caruana of Quality Holdings Ltd – for a DIY and retail complex, office space and two levels of underground parking.

The plans have been opposed by environmental groups due to archaeological remains found throughout the site, which include cart ruts, a Roman rock-cut tomb and an ancient wall.

Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said the cart ruts were believed to be among the oldest linked to the Grand Harbour.

Nevertheless, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage requested the developer to preserve only the three designated remains and gave the go-ahead for the complete excavation and redevelopment of the rest of the site.

The Roman tomb is to be integrated and retained as a publicly-accessible feature within the commercial complex and the cart ruts preserved under planned access ramps. The ancient wall will be preserved under the road surface following changes in the alignments.