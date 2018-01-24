X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 11:49

Elderly man seriously injured in fall

He allegedly fell down the stairs at home

An elderly man was seriously injured when he reportedly fell down the stairs at his home early this morning.

The man was hospitalised at 3.40am.

The police said the 68-year-old allegedly fell down the stairs at his home in Old Theatre Street.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry. 

