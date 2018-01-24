Elderly man seriously injured in fall
He allegedly fell down the stairs at home
An elderly man was seriously injured when he reportedly fell down the stairs at his home early this morning.
The man was hospitalised at 3.40am.
The police said the 68-year-old allegedly fell down the stairs at his home in Old Theatre Street.
Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.