Church schools only host 132 of 5,700 foreign students
There are 5,744 foreign students in local schools, with the majority of them – 3,835 – in state schools.
The Church has relatively few – 132 – with the remaining 1,777 in the independent schools.
Of the total, 3,389 are in primary school and 2,355 in secondary school.
The information was given by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo in reply to a Parliamentary Question by MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.
