Closing in:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 11:45 by Ivan Martin

Bars and restaurants may be flouting PA rules

Al fresco being offered even though applications turned down

Tables and chairs on pavements continue to sprout up across the island. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Some establishments have already placed tables and chairs in public spaces despite their application still being under review - or refused - by the authorities.

In Valletta, for example, tables and chairs can be seen next to a restaurant whose application has not yet been given the green light, according to the information given in Parliament.

Malta Tourism Authority figures showed that about 400 inspections were carried out annually but businesses owners often ignored warnings.

Despite the numerous inspections, just one restaurant was reprimanded for placing tables and chairs beyond the encroachment area it had been allotted. Several others simply decided to take up parcels of promenades, even though they were not meant to have tables outside at all.

Applications by cafes and restaurants for tables and chairs on pavements increased fivefold over the past five years, official figures show.

According to figures tabled in Parliament, the number of applications received shot up from almost 30 in 2013 to over 160 last year. More than four out of every five applications have been given the thumbs up by the Planning Authority.

The information was tabled by Transport Minister Ian Borg in response to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Toni Bezzina on Monday.

It also emerged that the authorities had received nearly 100 requests for an easier attainable development notification order (DNO).

Outdoor cafés and restaurants may fit into the Mediterranean lifestyle but there are serious concerns, ranging from the way pedestrian access is blocked to the health impact of eating just metres from exhaust fumes.

That locality being among the worst affected by blocked pavements, the Sliema local council last year pleaded with the authorities to turn down further applications. It insisted that tables and chairs were not only taking up walkways but, in some cases, rare parking spaces too.

The Commissioner for Environment and Planning within the Office of the Parliamentary Ombudsman six months ago lambasted a number of authorities for not taking action on eateries that set up tables on pavements without permits.

He said a coordinated approach was needed, because different authorities were pointing the finger of blame at each other, in the meantime allowing tables on pavements to sprout up across the island.

 

