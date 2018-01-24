Live: Football transfer news and rumours - January 24

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to join Arsenal.

2pm Guillem Balague believes a deal to take Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City could be completed soon.

"Manchester City were willing to pay his buyout clause in 2016 but the player decided against joining. I think City are confident he’ll say yes this time and everybody expects the deal to take place in the next few days."

1.14pm There are reports in Germany that Arsenal have increased their bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from £48.3million to just under £50million, although Arsenal are refusing to comment.

The player is due to give evidence at the Dortmund team bus attacker's trial next Monday. The Judge has brought the hearing forward to make sure Aubameyang will still be available in Germany.

7.45pm Newcastle have confirmed the loan signing of Kenedy from Chelsea. The Brazilian arrives from Stamford Bridge on a deal until the end of the season.

7.30pm Paris St Germain have signed former France midfielder Lassana Diarra on an 18-month contract.

The 32-year-old, who has represented Real Madrid along with English clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Portsmouth in a much-travelled career, was a free agent after leaving Al Jazira last month.

Diarra won the most recent of his 34 France caps in May 2016.

7.00pm Phil Neville has been appointed head coach of England Women until the end of the 2021 UEFA Women's Championship campaign, the Football Association has announced.

The former Manchester United, Everton and England player becomes the permanent successor to Mark Sampson, who was sacked last September.

Neville takes over a team that are third in the world rankings, behind only the United States and Germany.

6.45pm Henrik Mkhitaryan attended his first training session at Arsenal today.

???? We're pleased to announce the signing of Jaroslaw Jach from @ZaglebieLubin on a three and a half year contract!



???? #WitamyJarek #CPFC ????



Read the full story ????https://t.co/9uqftLURSg pic.twitter.com/bk9OLrvavF — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 23, 2018

6.30pm Crystal Palace have signed Poland international Jaroslaw Jach from Zaglebie Lubin on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 23-year-old centre back has two caps with Poland having made his full debut for his country last year.

6.10pm More on Sean Dyche's contract extension at Burnley. He has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League club which will keep him at Turf Moor until 2022.

Dyche had been on a rolling yearly contract since joining the club in October 2012 and similar deals have been struck for assistant manager Ian Woan and first-team coach Tony Loughlan.

The 46-year-old has twice won promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets and after his side secured survival with a 16th place finish last season, he has guided them to their current position of eighth place, winning many admirers.

BREAKING: Sean Dyche signs new contract at @BurnleyOfficial until summer 2022. #SSN pic.twitter.com/385aUZYpnH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2018

5.40pm Sean Dyche has ended speculation regarding his future after signing a new contract at Burnley.

Inter Milan have made a move for Daniel Sturridge.



There's no offer from Sevilla yet.



???? https://t.co/dm1NlIEIXU #LFC pic.twitter.com/fh2GGwnlSa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 23, 2018

5.30pm Could Daniel Sturridge end up playing in the Italian Serie A. Reports said that Inter have lodged a bid to take the England striker on loan until the end of the season.

5.10pm New Rangers signings Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin will have a second go at making their debuts when Aberdeen visit Ibrox on Wednesday.

The January recruits were expected to make their Gers bows during Sunday's William Hill Scottish Cup clash at Fraserburgh but the game was frozen off.

They will now join returning loanees Andy Halliday and Michael O'Halloran in Graeme Murty's squad for the Dons clash but Carlos Pena has gone back to Mexico.

4.45pm Barcelona have just confirmed that Javier Mascherano is leaving the Nou Camp after seven and a half seasons in Catalonia.

The Argentine will receivie an institutional farewell from the club tomorrow which will be attended by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first-team squad.

The midfielder arrived from Liverpool in August 2010 and has since won 18 official titles, making 334 official appearances and is now expected to move to China.

4.30pm Defender Ritchie De Laet has returned to his native Belgium to join Royal Antwerp on loan, Aston Villa have announced.

The 29-year-old will spend the rest of the season at the Bosuilstadion, where he had a spell earlier in his career.

De Laet, who joined Villa from Leicester in August 2016, has figured only nine times for Steve Bruce's men to date this season, the last of them in the 3-1 FA Cup third-round defeat by League One Peterborough on January 6.

4.00pm Ross County manager Owen Coyle has signed former Liverpool and Paris St Germain striker David Ngog for a second time.

Coyle bought Ngog for Bolton in a £4 million deal in 2011 but has got him on a free transfer this time.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after departing Greek top-flight club Panionios.

Ngog, who spent two years back in his native France with Reims after a short spell at Swansea in 2014, has signed until the end of the season following a successful trial.

3.45pm Carlos Carvalhal says Swansea's hierarchy are “fighting” to bring in new arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

"We know we need players but they must be correct players, and those targets are high and negotiations are more difficult for the board to bring them here. But I am sure and I know they are fighting, they are at the table to bring players that can help the team."

3.15pm It's now official. Robinho will continue his career in Turkey with Sivasspor. The news is quite remarkable given that the former Brazil international has been handed a jail term in Italy for rape.

3.00pm Burnley have signed Aaron Lennon from Everton.

The former England international has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Clarets.

2.30pm Arsenal and Manchester United are both believed to be interested in a deal for Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, according to A Bola in Portugal.

The 26-year-old was part of the Portugal side that won Euro 2016, and scouts from both Arsenal and United were reportedly in Porto on Friday night to watch their clash against Tondela.

Danilo can also play at centre-back, and has been on fine form this term for the Portuguese league leaders.

2.10pm Mexico international striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is open to moving on from West Ham this transfer window, despite manager David Moyes stating it is very unlikely.

Hernandez scored in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, but has been starved of regular minutes under Moyes and wants more playing time ahead of the World Cup this summer, according to his agent Eduardo Hernandez.

“There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he’s a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional,” Hernandez said

Javier Hernandez is open to a move away from West Ham, according to his agent.



He wants regular football ahead of the World Cup: https://t.co/zoKw53gDxF pic.twitter.com/FdXsVMk921 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2018

1.50pm Lucas Moura is not happy at PSG.

The winger has been frozen out at the French side and is clearly angling for a move away as he continues to speak about how unhappy he is.

"It’s a brutal blow. I’m gutted that I’m no longer playing, to no longer be able to express myself as I was doing before.

"I’m not happy. I thought I’d built something solid with this club, but that’s clearly not the case."

1.30pm West Brom are interested in Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe, Sky Sports News is reporting.

The Cherries have no interest in selling the 24-year-old, preferring to part with Lewis Grabban after he was recalled from a loan at Norwich.

Wolves are also understood to be monitoring Afobe's situation and are open to taking him back to Molineux, where he scored 23 goals prior to a £10m move to Bournemouth in 2016.

1.15pm Chelsea are getting closer to signing Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko from Roma, we have been told.

Both parties know what Roma want for the players - believed to be in excess of £45m for the pair - and Antonio Conte wants Dzeko and he wants to come to Chelsea.

However, as with all deals at Chelsea, the final decision will be left to director Marina Granovskaia.

12.45pm Shaktar Donetsk midfielder Fred is a player that Pep Guardiola is keen on. Sky in Italy says personal terms won't be a problem, if the player does move.

It's reported that Manchester City are wary of interest from Manchester United, so while it's most likely a deal worth around £50m will happen in the summer, it's possible that City would want to buy him now, and loan him back to Shaktar for the rest of the season, to keep United at bay.

12.20pm Henrik Mkhitaryan was involved with the biggest transfer of the January transfer window as the Armenian left Manchester United to join Arsenal in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez head in the other direction.

Here are his thoughts on his move to North London.

Overjoyed and honoured to sign for the club I supported as a boy???? @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/si7cm0mojh — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 22, 2018

12.15pm Chelsea midfielder Kenedy was undergoing a medical on Tyneside on Tuesday morning as he closed in on a loan move to Newcastle, Press Association Sport understands.

The 21-year-old Brazilian headed for the north-east on Monday night after being given the green light to do so by manager Antonio Conte.

Should the deal go through as expected, opposite number Rafael Benitez will get his hands on a player he courted during the summer as he looks to add pace and invention to the fight for Premier League safety.

9.53pm Verona have officially confirmed that the squad will be in ritiro and won't speak to the media, but Fabio Pecchia stays as Coach.

The Butei lost 3-0 to Crotone at the weekend, prompting protests from fans and speculation the tactician would be sacked.

However, the team will instead be put into a punitive training camp ahead of the trip to Fiorentina.

“At the end of a day of reflections and comparisons, the president of Hellas Verona FC Maurizio Setti has decided that the team will go into ritiro until a date which is yet to be decided,” a statement on the club’s website confirmed.

9.01pm Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta denies interest in Mario Balotelli - “he’s a profile we don’t need”.

British tabloid The Sun claimed today that a deal was practically done for the Nice striker, but the Bianconeri won’t be signing him when his contract expires in the summer.

“Beyond our affection and esteem [for him] it’s a fantasy football story, a hoax,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

8.48pm Jonny Evans has a £3m release clause if West Brom are relegated, Sky Sports News understands.

It means West Brom risk losing the defender for next to nothing this summer. Evans has 18 months remaining on his contract, with Man City and Arsenal having made enquiries this month for the Northern Ireland international.

We understand there been no further contact from City or Arsenal since initial enquiries.

8.00pm Inter have announced the signing of wingback Rafinha from Barcelona.

The Brazilian joins the Serie A club on loan with an option of making his move permanent at the end of the season.

Jason Vandelannoite unveiled as player of St Andrews.

7.23pm As reported earlier, St Andrews have officially announced the signing of defender Jason Vandelannoite.



The former Hibernians and Valletta defender will add more numbers in the defensive back line of the team as St Andrews are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

Vandelannoite has already played in Malta in the past with the likes of Qormi, Valletta, with whom he won the Maltese Premier League in the 2013/2014 campaign and Hibernians with whom he clinched the FA Trophy two seasons before, his first silverware on our shores.

7.15pm Alexis Sanchez has completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, the clubs have announced.

The Chile forward arrives at Old Trafford after three-and-a-half years at the Emirates.

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world," Sanchez said on the United website.

Edmund Hottor

7.10pm Sliema Wanderers are set to sign Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Hotter.

The 24-year-old started his career in Italy and was on the books of Triestina, Lanciano and Nocerina.

During the last 12 months he plied his trade in Spain where he was on loan with Atletico CP.

The Wanderers are also in talks to sign a Brazilian striker.

Meanwhile, Serbian defender Nikola Gavric is set to leave Sliema Wanderers after the Premier League club reached an agreement with a Bulgarian team to secure the services of the defender.

6.55pm Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League leaders have announced.

The Belgian, who joined City from German club Wolfsburg in 2015, is now under contract until 2023.

"I am really happy to have signed this new deal," De Bruyne told mancity.com.

Jason Vandelannoite in action for Club Brugge.

6.45pm We shift our attention to Maltese football as St Andrews are set to reinforce their defensive department with the acquisition of Jason Vandelannoite.

Sources from the club told Times of Malta confirmed that the Belgian-born defender is set to put pen to paper on a contract with St Andrews this week.

Vandelannoite has already played in Malta in the past with the likes of Qormi, Valletta, with whom he won the Maltese Premier League in the 2013/2014 campaign and Hibernians with whom he clinched the FA Trophy two seasons before, his first silverware on our shores.

6.30pm Hamburg have appointed Bernd Hollerbach as their new coach on a deal until June 2019.

Hollerbach, who played almost 200 games for the club between 1996 and 2004, took training for the first time on Monday afternoon.

The 48-year-old, who replaces Markus Gisdol after he was sacked on Sunday, was a coach at Wolfsburg and Schalke under Felix Magath.

Alexis Sanchez arriving in Liverpool to obtain his work permit #mufc pic.twitter.com/ELIUI9FQpi — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 22, 2018

6.00pm Alexis Sanchez is close to completing his move from Manchester United to Arsenal, Press Association Sport understands.

The deal, which will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the opposite way from Old Trafford to the Emirates Stadium, is set to be announced by the clubs in the coming hours.

It is believed most of the formalities have now been finalised with the renewal of work permits one of the last issues to be resolved before the transfers of both players are completed.

Footage of Sanchez, 29, outside the Home Office building in Liverpool emerged online on Monday afternoon. The Chile forward would have travelled there to update his work permit with details of his new employer. Mkhitaryan visited the same office.

5.45pm Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen will be out for around two weeks due to his hamstring injury, the club have announced.

The 32-year-old had to come off just before half-time in Barca's 5-0 LaLiga victory at Real Betis on Sunday.

The league leaders later confirmed that Vermaelen had suffered a hamstring problem in his left leg.

5.30pm Eric Dier has stressed the importance of Tottenham holding on to their best players this summer amid ongoing speculation around Harry Kane.

Press Association Sport reported that Spurs are determined to keep their prize assets, particularly Kane, with the club prepared to reject even a world record bid for their star striker.

"It is very important the team stays together," Dier said.

"We have got a very good team, a very good squad. Every team in the world wants to keep their best players and stay together."

5.00pm Robinho was due to go to jail in Italy but he still has signed for Turkish side Sivasspor.

Robinho is set to sign for Sivasspor in Turkey, despite being sentenced to jail in Italy: https://t.co/xMg7kFyyNO pic.twitter.com/IHueqkKZG9 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 22, 2018

4.30pm Bordeaux and their new manager Gus Poyet have ruled out winger Malcom leaving the club in January.

The 20-year-old Brazilian is a reported target for Arsenal and Tottenham, but Les Girondins, who appointed former Brighton and Sunderland manager Poyet on Saturday, are standing firm.

Poyet revealed as he was unveiled to the media on Monday that the future of Malcom was a key topic during his interview for the job.

"I asked straight away if Malcom would be staying or not," he told L'Equipe. "They said yes. I said OK, now we can continue the discussion."

Club president Stephane Martin added: "Malcom, it has been said and said again, he will not be leaving."

Thomas Veronese – Mosta.

4.00pm Balzan have dismissed reports that the Premier League leaders were set to sign Thomas Veronese from Mosta.

Reports on social media on Sunday night said that Balzan and Mosta were also set to be involved in another transfer deal that would see a top player from the Reds to continue his career in a foreign league.

"It's complete rubbish," a Balzan official told Times of Malta.

"We have no interest in Thomas Veronese and none of our players will be leaving the club. I don't know from where they invent this stories.

"There are no plans to make any changes in our squad and we should remain with the same group of players until the end of the campaign."

3.30pm Norwich have signed midfielder Kenny McLean from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

McLean, 26, has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract and will head straight back to Aberdeen on loan until the end of the season.

"Norwich has the right feel about it," McLean told Norwich's official website.

"I've met people at the club and it just seemed this was the place for me to come.

"After watching them on the pitch, it seems perfect for the style I want to play."

3.00pm Crystal Palace have signed Swedish Under-21 midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old moved to the Portuguese club from Malmo earlier this month and becomes Roy Hodgson’s first signing of the transfer window.

2.30pm Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a target for Juventus, according to The Sun.

Wilshere is yet to sign a new deal, but has impressed in recent weeks for the Gunners since returning from injury. The 26-year-old has reportedly been offered a new deal, but with a pay cut.

Chelsea are closing on the signing of Emerson Palmieri from Roma, but a deal for Edin Dzeko remains some distance away: https://t.co/rw1RX2U7Og pic.twitter.com/JxpEmckazF — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2018

2.00pm Chelsea's pursuit of Edin Dzeko is proving more difficult because of his wages, and Chelsea are unsure whether to spend so much on a 31-year-old, taking the whole financial package into account.

Sir Alex Ferguson still welcoming Arsenal's best player to United even in retirement #mufc https://t.co/9JYwOAMXwQ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 22, 2018

1.35pm Alexis Sanchez has been greeted by former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson on his arrival at Carrington this morning.

The Chile forward is expected to seal a move to the Red Devils with Henrik Mkhitaryan moving to Arsenal.

1.15pm Arsenal are working hard to bring in a new striker...

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and club officials are in Germany as they hope to secure a deal for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang: https://t.co/qt6txSFgfF pic.twitter.com/UmIMfD1S02 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2018

1.00pm Reported Real Madrid target Kepa Arrizabalaga has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal at Athletic Bilbao.

Real were rumoured to be interested in securing the highly-rated goalkeeper's services when his contract at Bilbao expired at the end of the season.

But Bilbao announced on their official website on Monday morning that the 23-year-old will now remain at the club until June 2025.

Bilbao have also inserted an 80 million euros release clause in the Spain international's contract.

12.45pm Nicolas Gaitan apparently has five options as he looks to resolve his future away from Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old is a Swansea transfer target, but that move does not appeal to him, according to Marca.

It is said he would prefer a return to Boca Juniors, while Inter, Monterrey and Shanghai Shenhua also want him.

Robin Van Persie rejoins his first club Feyenoord! Good luck @Persie_Official pic.twitter.com/FqGpHnW72n — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) January 19, 2018

12.30pm Dutch striker Robin van Persie has completed his return to his first club Feyenoord on an 18-month deal after 14 years away.

The Rotterdam side confirmed on their website on Monday morning that 34-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United man had passed a medical and would train with coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst - his former Holland team-mate - and his new colleagues for the first time later in the day.

It was announced on Friday that a deal had been reached for Van Persie, with Turkish club Fenerbahce agreeing to release him from his contract.

43 England caps.



A World Cup winner.



A club record 568 appearances for Blackpool.



The voice of football for many.



RIP Jimmy Armfield.



More: https://t.co/f0qEGXQyBh pic.twitter.com/eSZddtRA7u — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 22, 2018

12.05pm England is mourning the death of a football legend this morning.

12.00pm The Sun is reporting that Juventus have identified Mario Balotelli as the perfect replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

Balotelli is currently on the books of Ligue 1 side Nice but would be happy to make a return to the Italian Serie A with Juventus.

11.45am Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini is set to continue his career in Spain, according to Guillem Balague.

Flamini cierra su acuerdo con el @GetafeCF. Un año y medio. Llegará mañana o el miércoles



Flamini agrees terms with Getafe. A year and a half contract. Will arrive to Madrid tomorrow or Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ZSU2xakzHf — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 22, 2018

11.35am We kick off the day with some news from Maltese football as the draws of the FA Trophy quarter-finals have just been held.

Hibernians were drawn to face Sliema Wanderers but there were far easier draws for big guns Valletta, Birkirkara and Balzan.

Valletta will face Żejtun Corinthians while Birkirkara were paired with Qrendi. Balzan will be involved in a derby with Lija Athletic.

See the full story here.

11.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest news from all the major leagues, including the BOV Premier League.