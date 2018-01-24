International Film Festival Rotterdam screenings

Lily Newmark (right) and Joanna Scanlan are the main protagonists of Pin Cushion.

Spazju Kreattiv is participating in one of the largest film festivals in the world, the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), which focuses on talented new film-makers.

The first film to be shown is Pin Cushion (2017), an all-girl Gothic fairy tale set in British working-class suburbs, directed by Deborah Haywood.

Super close mother Lyn and daughter Iona are excited for their new life in a new town. Determined to make a success of things after a tricky start, Iona becomes ‘best friends’ with Keely, Stacey and Chelsea.

Used to being Iona’s bestie herself, mother Lyn feels left out. So she makes friends with Belinda, her neighbour. As much as Lyn and Iona pretend to each other that things are going great, things are not so great for either of them.

Iona struggles with the girls, who act more like frenemies than friends, and Belinda will not give Lyn her stepladders back. As a result, both mother and daughter retreat into fantasy and lies.

The film, rated 15, is showing at St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Friday at 5pm. These screenings are taking place in collaboration with Film Grain Foundation, Valletta Film Festival and Spazju Kreattiv. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.