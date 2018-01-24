Baroque festival
The Valletta International Baroque Festival continues today with a programme of lamentations and responsories by Tomás Luis de Victoria (1548-1611) at St Francis church, Republic Street, Valletta.
Performing in the concert will be the Spanish vocal and instrumental early music ensemble La Grande Chapelle.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.