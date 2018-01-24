X

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 11:34

Baroque festival

The Spanish ensemble La Grande Chapelle

The Valletta International Baroque Festival continues today with a programme of lamentations and responsories by Tomás Luis de Victoria (1548-1611) at St Francis church, Republic Street, Valletta.

Performing in the concert will be the Spanish vocal and instrumental early music ensemble La Grande Chapelle.

www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt

