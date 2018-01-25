Watch: NBA roundup: Cavs fall despite James' milestone

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyler Ennis (10) during the second half at Staples Center. Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points, and Dejounte Murray added 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as the host San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 114-102 win over the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Tony Parker added 14 points off the bench for San Antonio. Davis Bertans hit for 13 and Kyle Anderson scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who ended a two-game losing streak.

LeBron James scored 28 points to lead Cleveland, which lost for the third time in four games and for the eighth time in its past 11 contests.

By scoring eight points in the first quarter, James became the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points, as well as the youngest to do so at 33 years and 24 days of age (supplanting Kobe Bryant, 34 years and 104 days).

Warriors 123, Knicks 112

Stephen Curry bombed in four 3-pointers in the third quarter as Golden State rallied from a halftime deficit with a 37-point explosion en route to a victory over New York in Oakland, Calif.

Curry finished with eight 3-pointers and 32 points, helping the Warriors win for a 10th straight time this season in the next game following a loss. Kevin Durant added 14 points and 14 assists for Golden State before getting his league-leading fourth ejection for arguing a call late in the contest.

Michael Beasley had 21 points and Courtney Lee 20 for the Knicks, who were playing without star Kristaps Porzingis, out due to a sore left knee.

Lakers 108, Celtics 107

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles avoid a season-series sweep against visiting Boston.

Kuzma's fourth-period point total was a season high for a Laker in any quarter. Jordan Clarkson finished with 22 points, Julius Randle had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angles, which won its third consecutive game.

Kyrie Irving had a game-high 33 points, Marcus Smart added 22 and both Al Horford and Marcus Morris scored 13 for the Celtics, who dropped their fourth straight. Horford also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Thunder 109, Nets 108

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds remaining as Oklahoma City rallied from a 15-point deficit to edge visiting Brooklyn.

Westbrook capped his 14th game with at least 30 points by starting his drive from well behind the 3-point arc after getting the inbounds pass from Paul George. He drove past Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll and gave Oklahoma City the one-point lead.

Westbrook made 12 of 27 shots and scored eight of Oklahoma City's last 12 points down the stretch. George added 28 points for the Thunder, who outscored the Nets 35-23 in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn's Joe Harris tied a career high with five 3-pointers en route to 19 points.

Kings 105, Magic 99

Garrett Temple scored 17 of his career-high 34 points in the final 6:58, rallying visiting Sacramento to a victory over Orlando.

Temple easily surpassed the 23 points he tallied twice previously in his NBA career, helping the Kings snap an eight-game losing streak. Sacramento, which entered the game with the worst record in the NBA, rested Zach Randolph and George Hill. Willie Cauley-Stein had 21 points for the Kings.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points to lead the Magic.