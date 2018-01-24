Watch: The Mozart Session (ARTE)
Three musicians demonstrate the composer's range
Soprano Anna Prohaska, clarinettist Andreas Ottensamer and the pianist Caspar Frantz come together to discuss and perform Mozart. In an intimate setting, the three musicians, accompanied by the Potsdam Kammerakademie, demonstrate the range of Mozart’s compositions and also share their understanding of his life and works.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.